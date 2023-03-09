Massive housing programme finalised in election year

March 09, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - hyderabad

With an eye on Assembly elections this year, the State government has decided to sanction ₹3 lakh each for construction of four lakh houses by people owning land but do not have money to take up construction. The money will be released to the bank accounts of women members of family in three instalments of ₹1 lakh each. The houses will also be registered in the names of women.

This was decided at the meeting of the Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. The four lakh houses would be distributed across 119 Assembly constituencies at 3,000 houses per constituency.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the programme was named “Gruha Laxmi” and allotted ₹12,000 crore in the budget this year. The government had also decided to waive the ₹4,000 crore loan outstanding by beneficiaries for construction of houses in the previous governments.

He said it was decided to immediately launch the second phase of Dalit Bandhu programme of sanctioning ₹10 lakh as grant for business enterprises by poor SCs. Celebrations would be organised every year on August 16 when the programme took off. The programme would cover 1,29,800 families at 1,100 families in each of 118 constituencies in the second phase. The coverage was cent per cent in Huzurabad constituency.

By other decisions, Mr. Rao said the meeting allocated ₹4,463 crore for the second phase of sheep distribution programme in April. About 3.65 lakh beneficiaries would be covered. The Cabinet also decided to distribute titles for four lakh acres of podu lands to 1.55 lakh forest dwellers.

The 125-foot-high statue of B.R. Ambedkar would be unveiled on Necklace road here to commemorate his birth anniversary on April 14. Lakhs of SCs from all over the State would be mobilised for the function and a public meeting later. A one-month extension to regularise government lands occupied by poor with a cut-off date of 2020 would be given.

A guesthouse over 60,000 sq ft would be constructed for pilgrims from the State at Kasi with a budget of ₹25 crore. Another ₹25 crore was sanctioned for guesthouse at Sabarimala. The new Secretariat and Telangana martyrs memorial would be inaugurated on auspicious dates as soon as their construction was over.