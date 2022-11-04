Massive farewell meeting for Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Telangana on November 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will be given a massive farewell on November 7 as he finishes his Telangana leg of the Yatra and enters Maharashtra at Deglur the same night.

Elated over the massive response to the Yatra in Telangana ever since it entered at Makthal on the Karnataka border and the crowds that continued to throng throughout the tour so far, the Telangana Congress has decided to give a massive farewell through a public meeting in Jukkal constituency.

The party leadership reviewed the Yatra so far at the Nizam Sugar Factory and decided to conduct a public meeting at the end of the Telangana leg. The meeting was attended by AICC incharge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore, TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Former PCC presidents, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanmanth Rao, former Ministers, R. Damodar Reddy and Shabbir Ali, AICC secretary, N.S. Boseraju and Rohit Chaudhary, and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud were among who met.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the entire Telangana society stood with Mr. Gandhi and the warm welcome given to him by every section of the society was heart-warming. He said people were vying to meet Mr. Gandhi and explain their woes as they saw hope in him in taking the country forward.

Mr. Reddy said the padayatra will continue on November 5 and 6 and there will be a street corner meeting only on November 5. So the party has decided to give a farewell to the Yatra involving Congress party activists from the neighbouring constituencies. He said leaders of Adilabad, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Zaheerabad, and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies did not get a chance to participate in the padayatra and they should take up the responsibility of making the farewell meeting a huge success. At 9.30 p.m. on the same day, Mr. Gandhi will walk into Maharashtra from Telangana.

The TPCC alleged that there was a conspiracy to block the media coverage of Mr. Gandhi but given the response and the sincerity in the Yatra the media did not budge to the pressures from certain sections.

Mr. Vikramarka said despite security issues Mr. Gandhi decided to take up the Yatra and this will go down in the history for the commitment and hopes raised by him across sections in a country that was being divided by the present rulers. He said there was no bigger leader in the Congress than Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi will restart his Yatra from Choutukur in Andole constituency at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will halt in the night at KNR Ground near Alladurg after covering 21 Kms. He will address a street corner meeting at Peddapur.