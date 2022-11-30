Massive dharna by Congress against Dharani portal and ‘failed’ TRS promises to farmers

November 30, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress held Statewide protests, with massive participation from the party leaders and cadre against what they called the ‘deceiving of farmers by the government’ and also the ‘faulty’ Dharani portal and diluted farmer welfare programmes of K. Chandrasekhar Rao government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests named ‘Raithu Poru Bata’ was led by the constituency leaders in all districts and mandal centres highlighting the problems being faced by the farmers on the Dharani portal and podu lands while the leaders also spoke on how the government has cheated the farmers on farm loan waivers. “Farmers were in distress due to the meaningless promises and the directionless farm policies of the State government”. They termed the TRS government as the enemy of the farmer.

Former Minister and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, participating in his constituency, alleged that the recent killing of a forest official in the land podu case was nothing but a government murder due to its faulty farm policies. He alleged that even after several representations and appeals from people the government has turned a deaf ear towards solving the podu land issue. Mr Sridhar Babu assured the farmers that after the Congress government comes to power, it will bring changes in the Dharani portal to save farmers’ lands and also resolve the podu land issue.

Participating in Choppadandi, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that TRS fooled the farmers with fancy names and new schemes which yielded no benefit to farmers. Mr. Reddy said farmers were struggling with the Dharani portal and the Chief Minister seems to be least bothered, adding that farmers’ schemes have been turned into vote-making machines robbing them of their dignity.

Other leaders who participated in the Statewide agitation included former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah, J. Geetha Reddy, Nirmala Reddy, A. Sampath Kumar, Vamsi Krishna, Anvesh Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi, Malreddy Ram Reddy, Bandi Sudhakar among others.

ADVERTISEMENT