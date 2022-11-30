Massive dharna by Congress against Dharani portal and ‘failed’ TRS promises to farmers

November 30, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Protests named ‘Raithu Poru Bata’ held across the State

The Hindu Bureau

Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu addresses a protest of Congress party on Wednesday against the faulty farm policies of the State government.

Telangana Congress held Statewide protests, with massive participation from the party leaders and cadre against what they called the ‘deceiving of farmers by the government’ and also the ‘faulty’ Dharani portal and diluted farmer welfare programmes of K. Chandrasekhar Rao government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests named ‘Raithu Poru Bata’ was led by the constituency leaders in all districts and mandal centres highlighting the problems being faced by the farmers on the Dharani portal and podu lands while the leaders also spoke on how the government has cheated the farmers on farm loan waivers. “Farmers were in distress due to the meaningless promises and the directionless farm policies of the State government”. They termed the TRS government as the enemy of the farmer.

Former Minister and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, participating in his constituency, alleged that the recent killing of a forest official in the land podu case was nothing but a government murder due to its faulty farm policies. He alleged that even after several representations and appeals from people the government has turned a deaf ear towards solving the podu land issue. Mr Sridhar Babu assured the farmers that after the Congress government comes to power, it will bring changes in the Dharani portal to save farmers’ lands and also resolve the podu land issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Participating in Choppadandi, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that TRS fooled the farmers with fancy names and new schemes which yielded no benefit to farmers. Mr. Reddy said farmers were struggling with the Dharani portal and the Chief Minister seems to be least bothered, adding that farmers’ schemes have been turned into vote-making machines robbing them of their dignity.

Other leaders who participated in the Statewide agitation included former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah, J. Geetha Reddy, Nirmala Reddy, A. Sampath Kumar, Vamsi Krishna, Anvesh Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi, Malreddy Ram Reddy, Bandi Sudhakar among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US