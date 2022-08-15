Mass singing of national anthem today

CS visits GPO Circle, Necklace Road and other places along with senior officials

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 15, 2022 20:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the success of mass singing of the national anthem scheduled at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The State government has planned the event as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country’s Independence. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would join people in singing the national anthem at one of the main junctions and officials concerned should make arrangements accordingly, he said.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the arrangements being made at several places in the city on Monday. He visited busy centres like GPO Circle in Abids, Necklace Road and others. He wanted proper arrangements to be made in front of the Nehru statue in Abids where a large gathering is likely to be witnessed. Portraits of freedom fighters should be placed at the venue and it should be decorated with colourful banners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps should be taken to ensure participation of employees, students of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on a large scale in the event. Simultaneously, efforts should be made to ensure that there is no inconvenience to commuters, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app