Mass singing of national anthem today

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the success of mass singing of the national anthem scheduled at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The State government has planned the event as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country’s Independence. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would join people in singing the national anthem at one of the main junctions and officials concerned should make arrangements accordingly, he said.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the arrangements being made at several places in the city on Monday. He visited busy centres like GPO Circle in Abids, Necklace Road and others. He wanted proper arrangements to be made in front of the Nehru statue in Abids where a large gathering is likely to be witnessed. Portraits of freedom fighters should be placed at the venue and it should be decorated with colourful banners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps should be taken to ensure participation of employees, students of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on a large scale in the event. Simultaneously, efforts should be made to ensure that there is no inconvenience to commuters, he said.