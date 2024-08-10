Mass Drug Administration begins in Sangareddy and Mahabubabad to combat filariasis

The Telangana Health department on Saturday launched a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme to fight the high prevalence of filariasis in Sangareddy and Mahabubabad districts. This programme will run until August 25, aiming to administer medication to approximately 6.29 lakh people to combat the disease. Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha launched the programme in a virtual event.

Filariasis, also known as filaria, is a disease caused by parasitic worms transmitted through mosquito bites. Once inside human body, these worms grow and primarily affect the lymphatic system, which is crucial to the immune system.

The disease can lead to severe swelling and thickening of the skin, particularly in the legs, arms, and genitals, potentially causing elephantiasis—a condition where affected areas become extremely swollen and painful, impairing movement. According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), filariasis is one of India’s most significant public health challenges, second only to malaria.

The MDA programme is an annual effort to distribute anti-filarial medications, including Diethylcarbamazine Citrate (DEC), Ivermectin and Albendazole, to residents in endemic districts of Telangana. From August 10 to 12, the medications will be dispensed at designated booths, followed by a door-to-door administration campaign led by health workers from August 13 to 22, culminating in a mop-up round from August 23 to 25.

Amar Singh Naik, State programme officer of the NCVBDC, said that while Albendazole is safe for all age groups, DEC is only administered to children over two years old, and Ivermectin to children over five. Certain groups, including children under two, those who are critically ill and pregnant women, are excluded from taking the DEC and Albendazole combination.

Dr. Amar also noted that some people may experience mild side effects after taking the medication, such as body aches, vomiting, headaches, dizziness, fever, rash and itching, which typically subside after a few hours.

