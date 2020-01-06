Telangana

Mason gets 10 years imprisonment for raping minor in Telangana

Special Judge for Adilabad POCSO Court, T. Srinivas Rao, on Monday sentenced Ariyola Rajender of Bhainsa in Nirmal district to 10 years imprisonment on three counts for kidnapping and repeatedly raping a minor girl.

The accused, a mason, had committed the crime in Wankidi of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in 2015 by pretending to love her and promising to marry her. According to Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy, the Judge also passed order for the victim to be paid a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh through the District Legal Services Authority.

Six other accused in the case were acquitted.

