Mason from Bidar held for bike theft

Afzalgunj police nabbed an inter-State two-wheeler lifter and two juveniles in conflict with law alleged to be receivers on Saturday. Police seized motorcycles worth ₹17 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Mahboob (24), a mason from Bidar district in Karnataka. The two juveniles are in the age group of 17 years. Three others, Azher, Fasil and Salman, also from Bidar, are absconding.

Police received bike theft complaints from Gowliguda on June 16 and 29. After booking a case and launching an investigation, police formed teams and tasked them with monitoring CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

After analysing the footage from 100 cameras, police found the escape route from Gowliguda to Manekheli in Bidar.

The Afzalgunj police team apprehended the accused who later confessed to the involvement of Azher, Fasil and Salman in committing thefts of motorcycles.