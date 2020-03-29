Masks and sanitisers distributed

TDP Karimnagar district president Ambati Joji Reddy distributed masks and sanitisers to the police and media persons to help them performing their duties without fear of spread of COVID-19, in Karimnagar on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joji Reddy expressed concern over non-availability of masks and sanitisers in the town and demanded the district administration to distribute the masks and sanitisers free of cost to check the spread of virus.