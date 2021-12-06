Mask hypocrisy on display at public health event

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 00:05 IST

Many flout mask rule, penalty for which is ₹1,000

If enforcement authorities penalised all the people who did not wear masks at a recent public health event, several thousands of rupees would have poured into the State coffers.

When 32 Basti Dawakhanas were inaugurated in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Friday, many were found flouting the mandatory mask rule, said health department staff.

While Health Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurated the Basti Dawakhana in Old Bowenpally, elected representatives did the honours in other localities.

It was only the day before that Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said they have requested the enforcement authorities to keep a watch on people stepping out of their homes without a mask.

Police commissioners, too, made public announcements that ₹1,000 fine would be imposed for not wearing a mask. In fact, Dr Srinivasa Rao on Sunday advised people to wear masks in indoor settings too. Ironically, caution was thrown to the wind at the events held at government health facilities.

Health staff, who are on the job on conducting surveillance to detect COVID cases, said that they were worried since the venues were jampacked with people, many of whom did not wear masks.

“As healthcare workers, we were part of the group during the inauguration functions where many did not wear masks. These are the times when Omicron has emerged as a new concern. If the police or other enforcement authorities imposed fine on all those without masks at the programme, you can bet thousands of rupees would have been collected,” said a senior healthcare worker.