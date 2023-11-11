Masiapet AEO ‘stabbed’ by woman officer at Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri collectorate

November 11, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) of Masaipet was allegedly stabbed by the Agricultural Officer (AO) of Atmakur mandal at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri collectorate office on Friday.

The Bhongir rural police, who booked a case under attempt to murder, said that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Inspector of Bhongir Rural, V. Santosh Kumar, said that AEO M. Manoj Kumar was attacked with a knife by AO Shilpa at the collectorate on Friday. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that Shilpa was allegedly upset with Manoj for avoiding her calls and messages for the last two-and-a-half months,” said the official.

Both Manoj and Shilpa worked together in Atmakur mandal around two years ago. “Manoj had taken a long leave from work and was not responding to Shilpa’s messages and calls. On Friday, he arrived at the collectorate office for reporting to duty, where Shilpa, who was also visiting the building on some work, saw him,” added the official.

They both had a discussion on the premises when suddenly Manoj was attacked with a knife, who sustained injuries on his neck and back. Meanwhile, Shilpa claimed that Manoj pulled a knife on her and that she snatched it to attack him in self-defence, said the police.

Following a complaint from Manoj, a case was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and a probe was launched to ascertain the motive behind the attack.