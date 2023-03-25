Martyrs’ sacrifices are compromised by BRS: Kommuri

March 25, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

Former MLA Kommuri Pratap Reddy said the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs and students had gone down the drain with the BRS government promoting and rewarding those who suppressed the movement, and people had realised this after eight years of the BRS government.

Mr. Reddy, who was participating in the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Jangaon, said the BRS went to the extent of anointing a non-local Mutireddy Yadagiri Reddy on people and instead of serving people he was resorting to land0grabbing aiming the poor farmers. He said when he was the MLA he had set up educational institutions in Narmetta for the benefit of the locals but the present MLA’s only duty was to harass people snatching away their lands.

Stating that Jangaon people were not ready to accept a non-local person as an MLA after his misdeeds were so open, he said it was time to teach him a lesson. He said the BRS government was interested only in promoting such land sharks. Mr. Reddy also accused the Kalvakuntal family of defaming Telangana in New Delhi with their involvement in the Delhi liquor policy.