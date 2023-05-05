ADVERTISEMENT

Martyrs’ memorial will be inaugurated by CM next month, says Prashanth Reddy

May 05, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister inspects progress of ongoing works 

The Hindu Bureau

The Martyrs’ memorial, being constructed in memory of people who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao next month.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy made the announcement after inspecting the progress of ongoing works on the project on Friday. The Minister, accompanied by senior officials of the R&B department and the construction agency, went round the premises.

He inspected the ongoing works on the main entrance, landscaping, parking area, Telugu Talli statue, fountain area and audio visual room. He also checked the progress of works related to the convention centre, restaurant and other amenities being set up as part of the memorial and made several suggestions.

He said the memorial being constructed with stainless steel and equipped with all modern facilities was envisaged to reflect the sacrifices of the martyrs for the cause of Telangana. The arrangements were being made in such a manner as to remind the visitors about the sacrifices so that they could draw inspiration from them.

He asked the works agency to focus on delivering quality work as the memorial was an aspiration of the people of Telangana. Focus should be on greenery in the landscaping area and works should be speeded up by setting up a work chart to complete it within the time schedule. The works agency could increase the manpower if need be in this direction, he added.

