Martyrs’ memorial to be completed in six months

Minister for Roads & Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing V. Prashanth Reddy said construction of the Martyrs’ Memorial on the banks of the Hussainsagar is targeted for completion within coming six months.
After inspecting the ongoing works of the memorial on Friday, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said it is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s aim to make it a tradition for the visiting dignitaries from the Centre, such as President, Prime Minister, and others to pay their respects to the Telangana martyrs at the memorial.
He termed Telangana’s development as separate State, as a result of the uncompromising fight by the Chief Minister, and sacrifices of a number of martyrs. The massive memorial, like Rajghat at Delhi, will be a tribute to the same.
The Roads & Buildings department has undertaken the works, without compromising on cost, the Minister said.
The parking lot of the structure being built in 3 lakh square feet of space, will be spacious enough to accommodate 350 cars and 600 two wheelers.
First floor will have a museum, a photo gallery, a meeting hall and an art gallery, all depicting the sacrifices of people who ended their life for the separate State.
The second floor will have a world class convention hall where national and international level meetings may be conducted, while the third floor will accommodate restaurants, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said.
