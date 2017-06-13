Martyr’s grand daughters seek salary enhancement

The grand daughters of Raj Gond martyr, Kumram Bheem, have made a fervent appeal for a hike in their paltry salary drawn as cooks in tribal schools in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The plea of the duo however could not reach the officer whom it was intended to, which has become the cause of some anxiety.

The State Government has recently gifted land, money and jobs to children of the legendary Adivasi leader’s son in recognition of his sacrifice. The three daughters and lone son of his daughter however remain ignored for such benefits despite being landless and poor.

The eldest of progeny of Bheem’s daughter Rathubai - Ada Jangubai, is a resident of Kothari village, and works as a cook at Hatti Ashram school, while her younger sister, Kumram Sombai, is also a cook at the satellite school at Jodeghat, draw ₹3,000 as salary. While Jangubai was appointed in the temporary job last academic year, Sombai has been working in the school since the last 6 years drawing the same salary.

The sisters reached Mancherial district head quarter on June12 to meet Collector R.V. Karnan in his capacity as in-charge project officer at Utnoor Tribal Development Agency and seek regularisation of their posts or at least increase in salary.

They however failed to meet him at his citizen’s interface and handed over the petition to some unidentified person as he promised them to forward it to the ITDA

“The government should also give jobs to those of our children who are educated. One of my daughters has passed degree and is unemployed, while Sombai’s son has cleared Intermediate this year,” Jangubai sought as she recalled the benefits which the government gave to her cousin Sone Rao and his children.

“We are unable to meet our requirements as the salary is too low,” pointed out Sombai as she tried to justify the appeal seeking some benefits for themselves and their families. “None of us owns even an acre of land,” she added to strengthen her claim.

Sombai was in fact slated for felicitation by the government at the martyrdom anniversary programme of Bheem. She however did not reach the dais and was forgotten subsequently.

As a measure of recognition of the martyr’s sacrifice, Mr. Karnan had appointed Jangubai in the Hatti school. The Raj