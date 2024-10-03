Marriott urged to open hotels and tech accelerator centres in Tier-2 cities across Telangana

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu has urged Marriott International to explore opportunities for establishing hotels and tech accelerator centres in Tier-2 cities across Telangana.

At a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday, along with Marriott representatives, Mr. Sridhar Babu expressed gratitude to the company for selecting Telangana as the location for their global tech centre.

“Telangana has emerged as a global technology leader, with over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs). We have a strong talent pool of over one million GCC-ready tech professionals, including 350,000 AI and chip designers, and we see an annual influx of 250,000 engineers. This new GCC aligns with our vision to position Telangana as a global hub for AI, Data Science, and IoT,” he stated. Telangana’s ecosystem fosters growth and collaboration, he added.

“With over 300 AI start-ups, 12 data centres, and a Centre of Excellence for AI, Telangana stands out as an innovation hub. The upcoming 200-acre AI City will further strengthen its position in India’s deep-tech talent ecosystem,” he said.

Executive vice-president and chief revenue and technology officer of Marriott International Drew Pinto announced that full-scale operations of its GCCs would commence by Q1 2025. “We chose Hyderabad for our Marriott Tech Accelerator due to its world-class talent and growing reputation as a premier IT hub in India,” Mr. Pinto said. Naveen Manga, Global Chief Technology Officer at Marriott, remarked, “Our new GCC is a testament to our commitment to driving technology innovation and business excellence.”