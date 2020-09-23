Maroon pattadar passbooks for non-agriculture land holders

Free of cost online mutation to be done for all non-agricultural properties

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that maroon colour pattadar passbooks will be issued to non-agriculture land holders in the State.

Online mutation free of cost will be done for all kinds of non-agricultural properties, including houses, plots, apartments, farmhouses and residential accommodation in agricultural lands, Mr. Rao said at a meeting with officials to discuss implementation of new revenue law and enrolment of non-agricultural properties in Dharani portal.

The requirement of mutation will not apply to houses constructed on lands of endowment, wakf, nala, FTL and urban land ceiling.

He said the passbooks were conceived to provide a permanent solution to land disputes and resultant clashes that took place. The government aimed to provide total security to the properties of poor, middle class and all other sections of people through the new piece of legislation. The law was enacted keeping in view the long term and broad benefits of people. The details of every house should be registered online in villages and municipal areas. It should be ensured that the houses were numbered, taxes collected and `nala conversions’ were taken up for residential accommodation in agricultural lands. Irrespective of the delay in completion of Dharani portal of land transactions, the registration of agricultural and non-agricultural lands will be done only after its launch.

He warned that the portal will henceforth be the sole platform for transfer of even an inch of land from one person to another. Therefore, people must get their non-agriculture properties registered online along with Aadhaar and door numbers and details of family members.

He also warned that people will face problems in future if they failed to take up mutation of their properties now.

The government will regularise the houses of poor people where they had staying for longtime. It will not only provide them security but facilitate borrowing bank loans. There was no connect between mutation and the ongoing land regularisation scheme. The construction of houses or deviations, if any, will be considered as per panchayat raj and municipal laws. The `nala conversions' of agricultural lands in gram panchayats and houses in municipal areas will be done free of cost.

Mr. Rao asked public representatives and officials to educate people on the process involved in removing the extent of land used for construction of residential accommodation in agricultural lands from agriculture category.

The meeting was attended by Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, V. Prashant Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, P. Ajay Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma and some legislators.