Markfed claims record procurement in yasangi

Chairman of the Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation (TS-Markfed) Mara Ganga Reddy has stated that the marketing agency has procured a record quantity of over 10.07 lakh tonnes of yasangi crops output — maize, bengalgram, jowar (sorghum) and sunflower — in villages itself following the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
The marketing agency has also supplied (sold) nearly 2.07 lakh tonnes of fertilizers — DAP, complex and urea — through Agros Rythu Seva Kendras and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies so far this vaanakalam season. The agency still has another 2.07 lakh tonnes of fertilizer stock of DAP, complex, urea and muriate of potash.
Speaking to newspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Ganga Reddy said the Markfed has purchased 10,07,289 tonnes of maize (9,48,141.35 tonnes), bengalgram (36,241.84), jowar (18,454.7) and sunflower (4,451.11) worth ₹1,917.62 crore and had paid the entire amount to farmers so that it would be useful to them for vaanakalam cultivation needs.
He stated that the State government has procured the yasangi crops output in spite of lack of support from the Centre as the farming community was not in a position to sell their produce in markets due to their closure as part of the COVID-19 lockdown during March-May period.
