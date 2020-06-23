Telangana

MARKFED chairman promises compensation

Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy (right) informing Telangana State MARKFED chairman Ganga Reddy about failure of MARKFED supplied soyabean seeds in Adilabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT
Special CorrespondentADILABAD Special Correspondent 23 June 2020 18:30 IST
Updated: 23 June 2020 18:30 IST

Agriculture department to assess failure of MARKFED supplied soya seeds

Chairman of Telangana State MARKFED Ganga Reddy on Tuesday assured to pay compensation to farmers who reported failure of MARKFED supplied soyabean seeds. He said the compensation will be based on the report of Agriculture Department. He was apprised of the failure of seed germination by Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy when he visited Adilabad during the day.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Telangana
Read more...