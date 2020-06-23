TelanganaSpecial Correspondent 23 June 2020 18:30 IST
MARKFED chairman promises compensation
Updated: 23 June 2020 18:30 IST
Agriculture department to assess failure of MARKFED supplied soya seeds
Chairman of Telangana State MARKFED Ganga Reddy on Tuesday assured to pay compensation to farmers who reported failure of MARKFED supplied soyabean seeds. He said the compensation will be based on the report of Agriculture Department. He was apprised of the failure of seed germination by Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy when he visited Adilabad during the day.
