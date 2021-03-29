Telangana to use market intelligence to help farmers decide on crops

HYDERABAD

Work on agri market research, analysis given to E&Y, says Minister

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has stated that the government has allocated ₹15 crore for establishing an agricultural marketing intelligence research and analysis centre for guiding the farming community on raising the crops having demand in the market.

Of the allocated amount, the government has already released ₹6.5 crore for the purpose in advance. The task of establishing such a centre has been given to Ernst & Young to guide the centre by studying the market conditions at the national and international level for creating awareness among the farming community so that they could get good price to their produce.

The Minister said here on Monday that with the proper guidance of experts and agricultural scientists the farming community of the State could produce agriculture products worth ₹4 lakh core every year. It was very much possible with the increasing irrigation potential, assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, 24×7 free power supply and other inputs.

The increased extent of cultivation of crops during the last six years and increased rice supply by the State to Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the last six years were indicators of the status of agriculture sector in Telangana. Last year, 55% of the FCI’s entire rice procurement was from Telangana, he noted.