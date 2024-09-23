Marijuana-laced chocolates seized from peddler by Cyberabad police

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Petbasheerabad Police arrested a drug peddler and seized 12.68 kg of ganja chocolates and 80 gm of dry ganja worth ₹1.05 lakh.

Following a tip-off, the team arrested Tamk Issar Singh, 55, a resident of Medchal Malkajgiri district at Suchitra X Road Auto Stand.

The investigation revealed that Singh was trafficking ganja chocolates from Punjab to Hyderabad. He procured the chocolates from an unidentified source in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab and sold it to construction workers and others for ₹40 per packet.

This is not Singh’s first brush with the law. He has been involved in two previous drug-related cases registered at Jagadgirigutta and Jeedimetla police stations.

According to the police, Singh’s family migrated to Telangana and settled in Suryapet. He initially worked making household items but later shifted to Gajularamaram.

A case has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) at Petbasheerabad Police Station. Further investigation is underway to identify Singh’s source and accomplices.

