Marginally higher allocation to minorities at ₹2,262 crore

February 10, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

The vote-on-account budget for FY 2024-25 proposed to allocate ₹2,262 crore for minority welfare, marginally higher than that of FY 2023-24, which stood at around ₹2,196 crore.

“Aiming to provide the best facilities and education to SC, ST and minority students, we will revamp the existing residential schools. We have also decided to construct buildings with best amenities for all the residential schools, presently housed in rented buildings,” said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in his budget speech.

Over the years, schools run by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have been beneficiaries of the Multi Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP), which has been renamed as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. The funds that were earmarked for this scheme was used to construct schools for TMREIS, the State’s share constitutes 40%.

According to sources, while 54 new buildings under this scheme were sanctioned, work began at 34, and the number of completed buildings stands at 13.

A closer look at previous year’s budgetary allocation shows that the State had allocated an MSDP matching grant of ₹25 crore. Documents show that this money was not spent. Of the allocation of ₹42 crore under the head “MSDP Central Matching” funds, ₹20 crore was spent.

A source posted at TMREIS welcomed the continuation of construction of schools, pointed out that waqf land parcels were identified so that the society could have their own buildings and campuses. “The idea was to reduce the dependence on rented accommodations. These waqf properties have not been given to TMREIS so far,” he said.

Documents show that in FY 2023-24, the State government had allocated ₹2,195.71 crore for minorities welfare. The expenditure stood at ₹1,382.78.