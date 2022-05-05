Marginal spike in COVID cases

Telangana has recorded a marginal spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, again. Usually, around 30-35 infections are recorded in a day. However, 44 cases were detected on Thursday.

It was on April 27 and 28 of this year that the State has recorded 49 and 40 cases respectively. Thereafter, the usual daily case load was observed.

The new 44 infections include 31 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020 to May 5 of this year, over 3.46 crore samples were tested and 7,92,191 were positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 364 were active cases, 7,87,716 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.