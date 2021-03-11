Marginal spike in COVID cases

The State recorded as many as 194 COVID –19 cases on Wednesday, corresponding to March 10. This brings the total number of cases recorded in Telangana to over 3 lakh.

Since March 8, the number of COVID–19 cases as recorded by the government has been gradually rising. On March 8, as many as 142 cases were recorded in the State by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. A day later, the number rose to 189. On Wednesday, the number increased to 194.

The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits too increased, albeit marginally, from 27 on March 4 to 35 on March 10.

As many as three COVID–19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of fatalities in the State to 1,649.

On March 10, no positive cases were reported in several districts including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Narayanpet districts. Only one case was reported in Mulugu, and Komarambheem Asifabad districts.

The State tested as many as 37,904 samples on March 10, thus spiking the total number of samples tested to over 90.93 lakh. Out of these 37,904, 16,677 samples were of primary contacts and 4,548 were of secondary contacts.