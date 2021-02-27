Marginal rise in Telangana’s daily caseload

The State is witnessing a marginal increase in COVID-19 infections. For the better part of February, less than 150 cases were recorded daily, but on Thursday and Friday, the per-day case tally has gone beyond the 175-mark.
On Friday, 178 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus after 40,000-odd samples were put to test. The results of 684 persons were awaited while one patient died, taking the toll to 1,633.
Testing has increased of late. The number of samples examined in a day had dropped from the beginning of this month — from nearly 40,000 to around 25000. On Thursday and Friday, however, a little over 40,000 people were checked for the presence of the virus.
The 178 new cases include 30 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 20 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 15 from Rangareddy, and 10 from Karimnagar.
While five or less people were being detected with the virus in Adilabad on a daily average, eight cases were recorded on Friday. Health staff in the district are on alert as some villages in the district share the border Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district which has been seeing a spurt in cases.
The total cases detected in the State so far stand at 2,98,631. Of those, 1,939 are active while 2,95,059 have recovered.
