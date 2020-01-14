Telangana

‘Marginal farmers following biodiversity practices’

Participants at the month-long mobile biodiversity festival that was launched at Pastapur in Zaheerabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

Deccan Development Society (DDS) director P.V. Satheesh said that the farmers of Zaheerabad have been practically following biodiversity at their fields and one has to visit these to know about it.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the month-long mobile biodiversity festival at Pastapur in Zaheerabad mandal on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesh said that the small and marginal farmers practising rain-fed farming are really offering solutions to the crisis. He said that the biodiversity festival was aimed at creating awareness about their best practices being recognised by the United Nations and presenting the Equator Prize for the DDS.

“Even the United Nations has identified the best practices in farming by farmers of Zaheerabad and presented an award to the DDS. This is a recognition not only for DDS but also the entire farming community of Zaheerabad. With an intention to take this forward, we have prepared Zaheerabad Agenda. This was supported by 156 sarpanches in Zaheerabad area,” said Mr. Satheesh.

The farmers of Zaheerabad have explained how their farming practices are helping them to protect the earth from harmful chemicals and are environment friendly.

Alimata Traore, Federation of Rural Women for Food Sovereignty (COFERSA), Mali, explained how they are facing a challenge for food sovereignty with seeds penetrating from global organisations.

Francisca Diouf, Food and Agriculture Reporter and farmer, Senegal, Anne Berson, Biodiversity Exchange and Dissemination of Experiences, France, Sita Ananta Shivan, Director, Bhoomi, and others were present.

Zaheerabad agenda copy was presented to W.R. Reddy, Director, National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD). Stating that Zaheerabad farmers have become an example and inspiration for the world, he has promised to extend the required support to take Zaheerabad Agenda forward.

