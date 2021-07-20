Marginal drop in daily caseload

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 21:22 IST

State records 657 cases,

There was a slight drop in new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Tuesday with 657 persons testing positive for the infection even as a little over 1.04 lakh samples were put to test. Results of 1,071 persons were awaited.

Usually, around 1.1 lakh samples are examined on a daily basis, leading to the detection of 700-odd cases.

With the new cases, the State’s tally has reached 6,38,030. The highest of 74 infections were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 58 in Khammam, 45 each in Karimnagar and Pedapalli, 43 each in Warangal Urban and Mancherial, and 42 in Suryapet.

The death toll stands at 3,766 with two more patients succumbing to the virus. This is the lowest number of deaths in a day since April this year.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 9,787 cases.