Marginal dip in State’s daily COVID cases

HYDERABAD

11 November 2020 23:55 IST

1,196 test positive, five patients succumb to the virus

Telangana recorded 1,196 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,53,651. While 44,635 people were examined, results of 555 were awaited. Five more patients died.

The new cases include 192 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 121 from Rangareddy, 101 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 89 from Nalgonda and 81 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

The lowest of three cases were from Narayanpet while Jogulamba-Gadwal and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district reported four cases each.

Of the 44,635 people who were tested, 41,600 chose government health facilities.

From March 2 till November 10, a total of 47,29,401 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 18,027 are active while 2,34,234 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,390.

At the 61 government hospitals, there was an availability of 4,586 oxygen beds and 1,401 ICU beds on Tuesday. In the 225 private hospitals, 2,897 oxygen beds and 2,233 ICU beds were vacant.