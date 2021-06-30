Marginal dip in new infections, tests

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 21:01 IST

Around 1.10 lakh samples tested, 917 positive cases detected

Telangana recorded 917 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 6,23,510 so far. A total of 1,09,802 samples were examined compared to over 1.21 lakh the previous day. Results of 1,090 persons were awaited.

On the day, 10 more COVID patients died, pushing the death toll up to 3,661.

Of the 917 cases, 108 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 71 from Nalgonda, 66 from Karimnagar, 61 from Mancherial, 58 from Khammam, 57 from Suryapet and 52 from Bhadradri Kothagudem.

There was a spike in cases in Khammam on Tuesday, but dropped on Wednesday. While there were 50 cases on Monday, it spiked to 102 on Tuesday, and dropped back to 58 on Wednesday.

The lowest of one case was from Jogulamba Gadwal while Adilabad logged two cases and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad five cases.

Since March 2 last year when the first coronavirus case was detected in the State, as many as 1,86,71,907 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 13,388 were active as on Wednesday.