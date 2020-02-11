March 31 deadline for turning Nizam-era school into lung space

Concerned over the delay in beautification work of the Old High School grounds and Circus Grounds, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi has set a deadline of March 31 for the executing agency.

Ms. Kranthi, who assumed charge recently, visited the sites on Tuesday and expressed disappointment over the delay in the development of greenery and construction of compound wall. She advised the executing agency to increase the area for the parking lot in view of ever-increasing vehicles in the town.

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, in his capacity as Karimnagar MP, had in 2017 proposed development of the Old High School — first school in the district set up by the Nizam — into a recreational centre and lung space on the lines of Hyderabad’s Lumbini Park. The plan includes developing greenery, installing fountains, setting up an open-air theatre, cafeteria, children’s playing area etc.

The adjoining Circus Grounds would be turned into a recreational centre with walking track, playground for badminton and volleyball, and a permanent dais for holding small functions.

Ms. Kranthi has also directed the authorities to expedite Smart City works. Local corporator V. Ramana Rao, SE Badraiah and EE Raman were also present.