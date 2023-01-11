Marathon meetings with seniors mark Thakre’s first visit to Telangana

January 11, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The distrust among the Telangana Congress leaders continued with rival groups trying to project their viewpoints as right ones in their one-to-one meeting with the newly-appointed AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre said at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

It was believed that the leaders didn’t want to lose an opportunity to impress upon the AICC incharge on his first visit and they tried to push for their views on party functioning and the recent developments that had exposed the differences between TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and other seniors who publicly took objection to his style of functioning.

Since it was the first meeting, the leaders didn’t want to leave a negative impression on them or as a nagging dissident. So, the complaints against the leadership and also against seniors by both groups were not as bitter as expected. Mr. Thakre, a former Minister and a former PCC president of Maharashtra, was said to have given a patient hearing to all of them as he too comes from a state where the Congress faced group rivalry during its heydays. The meetings that started at 10.30 am continued till 10 pm.

A positive signal sent by him, however, was the ample time given to seniors. TPCC president Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Minister J. Geetha Reddy spent nearly 30 minutes each at the marathon meeting where other leaders also had their say.

A senior leader claimed that there were strict instructions not to reveal the content of the meetings to the media and it was strictly followed as seniors refused to divulge much information on the discussions. But they all sounded quite satisfied with the discussions and the hope that the new incharge would not be influenced by individual leaders or groups.

Komatireddy absent

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy did not turn up and apparently sent a message that he would meet the new incharge outside Gandhi Bhavan. Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy was out of town while MLAs Seethakka and Podem Veeraiah were in their constituencies and they would meet the leader on Thursday.