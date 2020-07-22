Maoists strike again, torch road roller and bulldozer

Maoists struck terror in the remote tribal village of Battinapalli in Charla mandal by torching a road roller and a dozer at a road construction site late on Tuesday night.

Tension escalated in the border areas of Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam Agency following the incident.

Sources said that a group of rebels swooped on the road construction site on the periphery of Battinapalli, an interior village dotting the State’s volatile border with Chhattisgarh, in the dead of night. They set on fire two machines, including a road roller parked at the site, before vanishing.

They left behind a letter in the name of the CPI (Maoist) State committee at the incident spot. The note contained slogans urging people to observe ‘Martyrs’ week’ from July 28 to August 3, sources added.

The incident comes a few days ahead of the Telangana bandh called by the newly-reconstituted State committee of the CPI (Maoist) on July 25 demanding the immediate release of the ailing octogenarian poet Varavara Rao from Maharashtra jail and withdrawal of the State police’s Greyhound force from the forest areas

It triggered tension in the border region of the State amid the all-out efforts by the district police to avert revival of Maoist activities.

In a statement, SP Sunil Dutt condemned the incident. “The ultras targeted the new road being laid between Battinapalli and Tippapuram for providing road connectivity to tribals living in the far flung areas,” he charged.