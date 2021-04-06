Maoists ‘ready to release’ captured policeman

HYDERABAD

06 April 2021 20:42 IST

Want govt. to announce names of mediators

Announcing that a policeman taken captive during the attack at Jeeragudem of Bijapur in Chattisgarh was with their cadre, Communist Party of India (Maoist) said on Tuesday that it was ready to release him.

However, the Maoists put a condition that it would set the policeman free if the government specifically announced names of the mediators. “Till then, he would be safe in the protection of Janatan sarkar,” a Telugu statement released in the name of CPI-Maoist’s Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee official spokesperson Vikalp said.

He stated that “we are always ready for talks but the government has no integrity or conviction”. Revolutionaries never gave up arms during the several previous talks held with governments. It is the government’s responsibility to create atmosphere conducive for talks,” the spokesperson said. Talks would materialise only if the government stops deployment of forces, organising camps, attacks and restrictions. “Policemen lost their lives in Kondagaon, Narayanapur and Bijapur since the government was carrying out attacks instead of holding talks. Government is responsible for this situation,” the statement said.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved families of 23 policemen killed in the “counter attack”, the Maoists said police were not their enemies. “We appeal to police not to become scapegoats in the unjustified war brought about by the ruling classes,” the spokesperson said. He announced that Maoists seized 12 weapons, over 2,000 ammunition and some more war material from the security forces in the counter attack.

The Maoists said that their activists Odi Sunny, Paddam Lakma, Kovasi Badru and Noopa Suresh died in the “courageous” counter attack. “We could not secure the body of Sunny. Final rites of the remaining three were held with revolutionary tradition,” they stated.

According to them, nearly 2,000 policemen “belonging to Modi and Amit Shah” led by Bastar Inspector General came to carry out attacks on villages in Sukma and Bijapur three days ago. Main objective of their “Samadhan-Prahar” operation was to decimate People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Several civilians and “our party workers and leaders”, close to 150, got killed in such attacks executed since November, 2020, the Maoists said. Similar offensive was organised by police three days ago by deploying thousands of policemen. While 23 policemen died, one was caught by the cadre, the spokesperson said.

The seven-year rule of Narendra Modi, deepened economic crisis, deteriorated political situation and posed serious threat to the lives and property of people, the statement said. Attacks on intellectuals and supporters of democracy were on the rise “by branding them urban naxals”. People were fighting against this suppression with the slogans of “Jal-Jungle-Jameen” and the Maoists would continue to support their struggle, the statement added .