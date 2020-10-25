Maoists kill villager in Telangana’s Mulugu district

Bhadradri-Kothagudem

25 October 2020 18:42 IST

The incident sparked panic in Telangana's remote tribal belt, adjoining Maoist hotbed of south Bastar division in Chhattisgarh

Maoists unleashed voilence in Bhadrachalam Agency by killing a villager from Mulugu district suspecting him to be a police informer at Gorukonda village in Charla mandal close to Telangana's border with Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident sparked panic in Telangana's remote tribal belt, adjoining Maoist hotbed of south Bastar division in Chhattisgarh. The deceased was identified as N. Eshwar of Mallampalli in the tribal dominated Mulugu district. His body was found lying on the roadside between Gorukonda and Chennapuram villages near the restive Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Sunday morning. Sources said that the rebels left behind a letter beside the body terming the deceased as a "police informant" engaged in a "covert operation."

Quoting the family members of the deceased, the police said Eshwar had been working as a courier of Maoist leaders of the State committee for the past few years.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said the Maoist leaders "tortured' Eshwar for nearly ten days pressuring him to work for the outlawed outfit before "strangling him to death" today. They killed him on false charges of being a "police informer" to cover up their mistakes and create fear among ordinary people, the SP said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC at Charla police station and further investigation is underway.