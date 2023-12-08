Maoists’ ‘bid’ to revive SIKASA in Telangana’s coal belt foiled by Ramagundam police

December 08, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Ramagundam police claimed to have thwarted an attempt by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to restore its hold in Telangana’s coal belt by arresting a member of the outlawed organisation in Telangana’s coal town of Godavarikhani late on Thursday night.

The arrested accused was identified as P Avinash (29), a native of Satuluru village in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district.

He was apprehended by a night patrol police team while he was moving suspiciously at the RG-I Area General Manager’s Office in Godavarikhani around Thursday midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producing the accused at a press conference held in Ramagundam on Friday, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said Avinash, a B.Sc (Nursing) graduate, used to run his family printing press in his native village.

He came in contact with some members of the frontal organisations of the banned outfit and got attracted to the CPI (Maoist) ideology a few years ago.He joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) about two years ago, she said, adding that he had come to Godavarikhani to revive SIKASA (CPI (Maoist)-affiliated Singareni Karmika Samakhya) activities in the coal town as per the instructions of the CPI (Maoist) leaders.

Some posters containing the CPI (Maoist) ideology and propaganda were seized from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT