ADVERTISEMENT

Maoists’ ‘bid’ to revive SIKASA in Telangana’s coal belt foiled by Ramagundam police

December 08, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari producing the arrested ‘dalam member’ of the banned CPI (Maoist) before the media in Ramagundam of Telangana’s Peddapalli district on December 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Ramagundam police claimed to have thwarted an attempt by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to restore its hold in Telangana’s coal belt by arresting a member of the outlawed organisation in Telangana’s coal town of Godavarikhani late on Thursday night.

The arrested accused was identified as P Avinash (29), a native of Satuluru village in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district.

He was apprehended by a night patrol police team while he was moving suspiciously at the RG-I Area General Manager’s Office in Godavarikhani around Thursday midnight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Producing the accused at a press conference held in Ramagundam on Friday, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said Avinash, a B.Sc (Nursing) graduate, used to run his family printing press in his native village.

He came in contact with some members of the frontal organisations of the banned outfit and got attracted to the CPI (Maoist) ideology a few years ago.He joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) about two years ago, she said, adding that he had come to Godavarikhani to revive SIKASA (CPI (Maoist)-affiliated Singareni Karmika Samakhya) activities in the coal town as per the instructions of the CPI (Maoist) leaders.

Some posters containing the CPI (Maoist) ideology and propaganda were seized from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US