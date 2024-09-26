ADVERTISEMENT

Maoists’ bid to attack security camp thwarted

Published - September 26, 2024 11:57 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Coinciding with the ongoing month-long celebrations of the CPI (Maoist) 20th Foundation Day, the Maoist rebels reportedly made a vain bid to attack a security camp on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border late on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) evening.

The security forces returned the fire. After several rounds of firing, the rebels retreated into the forests, sources said.

The incident took place in the forested border region close to a village in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. There was no official confirmation of the incident from the local police. Further details are awaited.

