Maoist posters appear in villages

Posters in the name of CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wajedu area committee warning “police informers” sprang up at various interior places between Kondapuram and Alubaka villages in Venkatapuram mandal in the early hours of Thursday.

The posters caused a flutter in the forest fringe villages, some of which were located along the bank of the Godavari in the tribal majority district, sources said.

The handwritten posters, purportedly put up by the Maoist rebels, read “Police Informers Ku Hechharika” (Warning to police informers).

The posters contained the names of some persons belonging to four remote villages, whom the rebels branded "police informers."

The ultras accused the “police informers” of acting hand in glove with the "exploitative ruling class" to eliminate the revolutionary struggle and warned them of dire consequences if they did not "mend their ways."

Police sources refuted the allegations purportedly made by the ultras in the poster as “false and baseless.”