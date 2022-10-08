Maoist party will collapse on its own: DGP 

Top woman Maoist leader surrenders, joins mainstream

Maoist leader Usha Rani (53), who surrendered to the police, with Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy (right) at Police headquarters in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Age-related illnesses plaguing the top leadership, lack of ideological awareness and commitment among the middle and lower ranks are sufficient reasons for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) to collapse on its own. No outside force would be required to further upset the party, Telangana Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy said on Saturday.

“Any moment, the party can collapse on its own. Not because of external factors, but over matters that have been internally affecting them,” he said.

Citing “ground information and interrogations with Maoists joining the mainstream of life”, Mr. Reddy said the top leadership, particularly post-2014, had gone into a self-preservation mode, and younger cadre had also been absconding from the organisation.

The police chief made the statements while announcing the joining of Aluri Usha Rani, a divisional committee member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, into the mainstream.

Ms. Rani, 53, hailing from Tenali, Guntur district, had worked in the party for over three decades. Her father A. Bhujanga Rao and mother Lalitha Parameshwari had also worked for CPI (ML) People’s War.

She rose from the Radical Students’ Union (RSU) president while studying in Gudiwada to the Krishna district president, then joining the party in 1991, heading various formations and zones. She went on to be a political teacher in North Sub Zonal Bureau and also delivered lectures on philosophy, economics, world politics, China and Russia, history of Bastar and Dandakaranya, among others. She was also editor of BERA (Ushodayam) and Bhumkal Sandesh, a periodical.

Mr. Reddy said Ms. Rani, as per records, was involved in five attacks on security forces, three events each of exchange of fire and blasting public and private property and two cases of assault.

Observing the Maoist party’s recent statements on social media, that its organisation and leadership was doing well, the top cop said such disclosures appear only as strategic communication to retain cadre morale and motivation.

He appealed to the Maoist cadre to join the mainstream of life, contribute through constructive participation and avail themselves of the State government’s rehabilitation programme.