Maoist leaders committing atrocities against cadre willing to join mainstream, alleges Bhadradri Kothagudem SP

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju alleged that the brutal killing of Banti Radha alias Neelso, a key woman cadre of the outlawed outfit, by Maoists on August 20, laid bare the atrocities being committed by leaders of the banned organisation against the cadre who want to surrender.

In a statement on Friday, the SP termed the murder of Radha, a Dalit woman cadre of the proscribed outfit, as a barbaric and cruel act. “The Maoist leaders are trying to cover up their heinous crime by issuing false statements branding her as a police informer,” he said.

Alleging that Radha, who wanted to pursue higher education, was forcibly inducted into the banned outfit, the SP said that her mother Pochamma lodged a complaint (Cr No. 01/2022) to this effect at the Pedabayalu police station in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on January 3, 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.