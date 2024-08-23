GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoist leaders committing atrocities against cadre willing to join mainstream, alleges Bhadradri Kothagudem SP

Published - August 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju alleged that the brutal killing of Banti Radha alias Neelso, a key woman cadre of the outlawed outfit, by Maoists on August 20, laid bare the atrocities being committed by leaders of the banned organisation against the cadre who want to surrender.

In a statement on Friday, the SP termed the murder of Radha, a Dalit woman cadre of the proscribed outfit, as a barbaric and cruel act. “The Maoist leaders are trying to cover up their heinous crime by issuing false statements branding her as a police informer,” he said.

Alleging that Radha, who wanted to pursue higher education, was forcibly inducted into the banned outfit, the SP said that her mother Pochamma lodged a complaint (Cr No. 01/2022) to this effect at the Pedabayalu police station in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on January 3, 2022.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.