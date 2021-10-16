Maoist leader RK laid to rest

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

16 October 2021

Ramakrishna died of kidney failure

Dozens of Maoist cadres bid a final farewell to the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna (RK) at his funeral held in accordance with revolutionary traditions in Pamed-Kondapalli forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, bordering Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency, on Friday afternoon.

The Maoists released pictures of the mortal remains of RK wrapped in a Red Flag at the funeral held in dense jungles in the presence of several Maoists clad in olive green uniforms with weapons slung over their shoulders somewhere in the dense forests in the Maoists' area of influence.

RK, the 63-year-old top Maoist leader, a senior member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) apex body, died due to kidney failure in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division on Thursday morning.

He hailed from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The pictures released by Maoists were widely circulated on social media on Saturday.

One of the pictures showed a Maoist woman cadre sorrowfully sitting beside the body of RK while other Maoist guerrillas standing around the mortal remains of RK as a mark of respect to the departed Maoist leader.

Another picture showed a group of Adivasis comprising several women carrying some leaves in bamboo baskets over their heads at the funeral site.

Meanwhile, the CPI (ML-New Democracy) State committee condoled the death of RK and paid tributes to him.

In a statement, the party State Assistant Secretary Potu Ranga Rao said RK treaded the revolutionary path chosen by him with resolute ideological commitment with indomitable spirit for nearly four decades.

"RK made a significant contribution to the revolutionary struggle and uphold the cause of oppressed and marginalised sections of the society in the face of repression by the bourgeoisie and feudal class till his last breath," Mr Rao said.