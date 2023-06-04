Maoist leader Katakam Sudarshan passes away in Chhattisgarh

June 04, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Top Maoist leader Katakam Sudarshan, more known by his nom de gurre ‘comrade Anand’ in revolutionary circles and public, died due to heart stroke in the deep forests of Chhattisgarh.

The sexagenarian revolutionary is a member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist)’s top decision-making bodies of central committee and politburo. He had been suffering from lungs, diabetes and blood pressure related issues for the past several years. He passed away around 12.20 p.m. on May 31 guerrilla zone of Dandakaranya, said Maoist spokesperson Abhay in a statement.

Mr. Sudarshan was first generation revolutionary leader post naxalbary and Srikakulam movements and played key role in organising, building and spreading Maoist movement in different parts of the country for nearly five decades. Born in a family of workers in Bellampally of undivided Adilabad district in Telangana, Sudarshan actively associated himself with people’s movements at a young age.

He got attracted to revolutionary movement while pursuing diploma programme in Mining. Eventually, he played a key role in constituting Radical Students Union. Later, he joined the party’s unit in Bellampally. He was active in programmes of Radical Youth League and Singareni Coal Mine workers’ agitations. In 1978, he worked as Maoist party organiser for the areas of Luxettipet and Jannaram areas.

He got into Dandakaranya forest committee in 1987. He took over responsibilities of North Zone Special Zonal Committee secretary in 1995. The same year, he was made the member of the CC at the All India Special Conference of Maoist party. He would remain a great inspiration for the party workers, leaders People’s Liberation Gurrella Army members, commanders and entire revolutionary community, said Mr. Abhay.

Sudarshan was editor of Kranthi, Erra Jenda, People’s War and People’s March publications at different points of time. The Maoist party called upon people and its activists to convene his memorial meetings across the country.

