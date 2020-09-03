‘Maoist’ killed in police encounter

A suspected Maoist, aged around 25 years, was killed in an exchange of fire with a police team during a search operation in Devalagudem forest area in Gundala mandal in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred when two-bike borne rebels, suspected to be members of the CPI (Maoist)'s action team, allegedly opened fire on the police when the latter tried to stop their bike during a surprise check of vehicles near Devalagudem at about 4.15 am, the police said.

The police returned fire, resulting in the death of one of the ultras. Another Maoist, who was reportedly riding pillion on the bike, fled into the forest.

The police recovered a body, a bike and a weapon from the “encounter site.”

The incident comes nearly a month after a police constable was injured in an exchange of fire between the rebels and a special party police squad at Mallepallithogu forest area in Manuguru mandal.

Around ten Maoists escaped from the Mallepallithogu encounter on July 15.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt visited the “shootout site” at Devalagudem in Gundala mandal on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters, he said a search operation was underway to track down the Maoist, who escaped.

Efforts are on to establish the identity of the Maoist, who was killed in the exchange of fire.

The body of the suspected Maoist was shifted to the mortuary at the Government headquarters hospital in Kothagudem for autopsy and identification.

Meanwhile, the district police have released the photograph of the dead “Maoist” and urged the relatives or anyone associated with him to contact the police control room at 08744 242097 and the SP's office at 08744 243444.