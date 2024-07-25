ADVERTISEMENT

Maoist ‘killed in fire exchange’ with police in Telangana

Published - July 25, 2024 07:18 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Maoist was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with police personnel in the Damarathogu-Alligudem forest area along the Bhadradri Kothagudem-Mulugu interdistrict border in Telangana on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a joint team, comprising the district special party police personnel, was combing the Gundala forest area early on Thursday. According to unconfirmed reports, the deceased hailed from a village in Ghanpur (Mulug) mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the remote villages on the forest fringes of Gundala mandal and Mulugu district’s Tadvai mandal. Notably, the ‘martyrs’ week’ of the CPI(Maoist) is scheduled to begin on July 28. The police, however, is yet to confirm the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US