Maoist ‘killed in fire exchange’ with police in Telangana

A Maoist was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with police personnel in the Damarathogu-Alligudem forest area along the Bhadradri Kothagudem-Mulugu interdistrict border in Telangana on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a joint team, comprising the district special party police personnel, was combing the Gundala forest area early on Thursday. According to unconfirmed reports, the deceased hailed from a village in Ghanpur (Mulug) mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the remote villages on the forest fringes of Gundala mandal and Mulugu district’s Tadvai mandal. Notably, the ‘martyrs’ week’ of the CPI(Maoist) is scheduled to begin on July 28. The police, however, is yet to confirm the incident.