Maoist kill woman cadre branding her as a ‘covert operative’

Maoists allegedly killed a woman cadre of their outlawed outfit identified as Neelso alias Banti Radha by branding her as a ‘covert operative’, in Chennapuram forest area of Telangana’s Charla mandal along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border around Tuesday (August 20, 2024) midnight.

According to sources, the body of the slain woman Maoist cadre was found in the dense forest area near Chennapuram on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) morning. The incident triggered panic in the volatile forested border region.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Maoist Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) said Radha, a native of New Indiranagar in Hyderabad, was killed for ‘betraying’ the Maoist party and becoming part of a ‘covert operation’ by the police against the party leadership.

Radha joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2018 and worked as a dalam member and later as a zonal military instructor and a commander of the protection team of the top leaders of the outfit.

“Radha turned a traitor at the behest of the police and she was suspended from the commander post three months ago,” the AOBSZC secretary Genesh said in a statement.

“She was ‘punished’ after an inquiry with the consent of people for betraying the revolutionary movement,” he said, claiming that they have foiled a ‘covert operation’ by the police to ‘eliminate’ the party leadership.

