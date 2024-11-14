Maoist from Chhattisgarh arrested from Telangana’s Dummugudem mandal

A woman cadre of the banned CPI(Maoist) from Chhattisgarh was arrested by the Dummugudem police during a joint vehicle-check operation at Seethanagaram in Dummugudem mandal of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday evening.

The police identified the arrested woman Maoist as Nande alias Sammakka (40), a native of Basaguda in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Police said on Thursday that Nande worked as a dalam member of a CPI(Maoist)-affiliated women’s organisation called KAMS from 2002 to 2018 before getting promoted as an area committee member in the Pamed area of Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region in 2018.

She had been organising the activities of the organisation in the remote tribal areas of Pamed along with other dalam members since then, police added.

A case under the Telangana Public Security Act and the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against her. Further investigation is under way.

