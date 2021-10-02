Maoist dump unearthed in forest areas

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil (sitting second from left) addressing a press conference in the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Saturday.

MULUGU

02 October 2021 21:02 IST

Explosives, revolutionary literature recovered

A joint team of police and the personnel of the bomb disposal squad on Saturday unearthed a Maoist dump and recovered a cache of explosives, portable devices and other material from Kalvapalli forest area in Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team carried out a search operation in the forest area along the outer periphery of Kalvapalli in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The team found 25 each gelatin sticks and detonators, a large bundle of cloth used to prepare “red flags”, a small bundle of wire, a flash camera, pen drive, Bluetooth speaker, earphones, power bank, battery charger, revolutionary literature and documents pertaining to the resolutions passed at various meetings of the CPI (Maoist) including the Dandakaranya special zone accounts sheets for 2015 and 2016.

Giving details about the recovery of the Maoist dump to mediapersons in Mulugu on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil said the Maoist dalam and militia members concealed explosives and other material in the underground dump in Kalvapalli forest area at the behest of Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and other Maoist leaders.

“Maoists are trying to foment unrest and violence to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the Agency areas in a bid to obstruct development in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts,” he alleged, calling upon the Maoist cadres to eschew violence and join the mainstream.