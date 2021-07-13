Maoist died due to illness: Police

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

13 July 2021 21:54 IST

He was involved in attack at Jheeram Ghati

Member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist)’s Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) Vinod reportedly died due to some ailment in south Bastar division of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said.

According to the district police, Vinod was one among the key Maoist leaders who led the 2013 Jheeram Ghati attack that left 29 persons, including Congress leader and founder of Salwa Judum Mahendra Karma, dead in the strife-ridden Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Vinod had been suffering from illness for the past few days and succumbed to the ailment somewhere in the Dandakaranya forest region on Monday, police sources said.

However, there was no immediate confirmation about the reported death of the top-rung Maoist leader from the CPI (Maoist) party.