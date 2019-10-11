Maoist dalam member held

An underground cadre of the CPI (Maoist) Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS), wanted in two murders and three other cases of Maoist violence, was nabbed by the police at R. Kothagudem in Charla mandal late on Wednesday evening, the police said in a press release.

The arrested dalam member identified as Podiam Jogaiah alias Pavan, 20, of Korakatpadu village, was apprehended by the police during a joint vehicle checking drive with the CRPF personnel on Chintaguppa-Bodanelli road just after sunset near R Kothagudem.

A gunny bag containing 20 gelatin sticks was seized from his possession, the Charla police said in a press release issued on Thursday. He has five criminal cases, including two murders and two offences of blasting of culverts, pending against him under the Charla police station limits, the release added