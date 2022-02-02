Maoist dalam member from Chhattisgarh surrenders in Mulugu

Maoist dalam member Madvi Hidma, who surrendered before Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil, in Mulugu on Wednesday.

Mulugu

02 February 2022 19:33 IST

A dalam member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region surrendered before the police in Mulugu district on Wednesday.

The surrendered Maoist was identified as Madvi Hidma alias Muyya, 25, of Tondamarka village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

He turned himself in before Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil along with a SBBL gun in the district headquarters town of Mulugu, sources said.

Police said he voluntarily surrendered before the police aided by the civic action programmes by the personnel of the CRPF 151 battalion at Kaliveru in Charla mandal in the interior areas along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

According to the police, he was admitted to the banned outfit’s cultural wing christened as “Chaitanya Natya Mandali” by a militia group commander when he was 16-year-old in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He was subsequently made a member of the outfit’s local militia group in 2017 and later appointed member of the Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) in 2018.

Police added that he quit the banned organisation to lead a better life.